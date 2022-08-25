A microwave oven is an energy-efficient way to reheat leftovers and make popcorn at home. But did you know that a microwave is used only about 70 hours a year to heat up food, on average? That's only about 1% of a year, while the other 99% of the time, it's still sucking power from the grid in order to illuminate the display and be ready at the touch of a button. In fact, this "vampire" power usage is roughly equal to having a lamp on 24 hours a day, seven days a week. When you're not using the microwave, simply unplug it. You'll recoup savings and help extend the life of the appliance, too.