Since 1987, the UNICEF program Change for Good has raised over $120 million through the collection of leftover foreign currency, both in-flight on international airlines and at airports and airport lounges around the world. If you have a collection of unwanted foreign currency, take it with you the next time you fly. Any American Airlines Admirals Club Lounge will accept your spare change for the program — and you don't even have to be a member. One hundred percent of the funds raised are used to help children all over the world in dire need. Learn more at unicef.org.