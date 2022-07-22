If there are airlines you don't fly often but with which you have racked up a small amount of frequent flier miles, consider donating the miles to charity. With as little as 1,000 frequent flier miles, you can support nonprofit groups like UNICEF, Habitat for Humanity, the Humane Society of the United States and amfAR, who use the donated miles to secure airline tickets for their valuable work. It's as simple as logging into your account online and entering "Donate" in the search box. With a few clicks of the mouse, you can help a great charity.