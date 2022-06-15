The United States Postal Service has a simple green tip for sending packages through the mail: Reuse what you have. Yes, you can use the perfectly sturdy cardboard box your new shoes came in as a gift box to send through the mail. You can run magazines, direct mailers and old mail through a paper shredder to use as packing material to protect fragile items inside the box. And instead of driving to the post office, save fuel and print out postage from USPS.com, where you can also schedule a pickup at your home; the post office comes to your home six days a week anyway, so why not have them pick up your packages free of charge?