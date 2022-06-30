Sadly, it's not uncommon to see a landscaping sprinkler system running at full power during a rainstorm. However, it's not the mark of a wasteful homeowner; it's because the sprinkler system is on an automatic timer. To fix this problem (and save water and money), have a rain sensor installed to your sprinkler system. The sensor determines whether enough rainfall has occurred to skip an irrigation cycle. If the sensor detects enough rain, it breaks the electrical connection to your sprinkler system so it won't turn on. It's easy to install and makes your sprinkler system more efficient.