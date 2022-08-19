Bees aren't the only insects that help pollinate fruits, flowers and veggies. Butterflies are also an important part of the ecosystem. To help attract butterflies to your garden, avoid using insecticides, which are obviously lethal to them. Also be aware that butterflies aren't attracted to flowers — they seek out flowering plants and bushes that are rich in nectar. Look for milkweed, mint, zinnias, buddleia and heliotrope, which are all varieties of plants that butterflies love to drink from. Filling a shallow dish with fresh water every day is a simple way to give them a place to drink, too.