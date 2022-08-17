Here are a few reasons from the animal kingdom to avoid setting off fireworks for special events. In addition to making companion animals like dogs anxious and causing panic attacks, they can affect other types of wildlife as well. Bees get disoriented by the loud noise of fireworks and can't make it back to their hives. This often causes them to die. And birds have panic attacks as well, which can cause extreme distress to the point of large clusters of death. Skip the fireworks and look for other ways to celebrate.