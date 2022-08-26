According to the Environmental Protection Agency's Energy Star program, a programmable thermostat can save the average homeowner about $180 a year in energy costs — but proper use of the thermostat is key. One common mistake homeowners make is to block the thermostat with furniture, which can reduce air flow and cause false readings. Another mistake is placing a thermostat in a wallspace that receives direct sunlight through a window; this can cause the thermostat to read the home as extra warm, resulting in inadequate cooling in the summer or heating in the winter.