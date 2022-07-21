Some flowers are more than just beautiful to look at — they're actually useful to help maintain the natural organic health of your garden. Plant a lot of chrysanthemum flowers in your garden, because they contain a natural chemical called "pyrethin," which is toxic to insects. These beautiful flowers are easy to grow and come in a wide variety of colors, so you can mix them in between vegetables and other plants that are targeted by ravenous insects. If you have a problem with insects like Japanese beetles attacking your plants, mixing in chrysanthemums can do the trick to keep them at bay.