While paper towels may not be the greenest option to clean up spills and messes, sometimes they are a convenience when rags and cotton towels aren't available. When buying paper towels, look for 100% post-consumer recycled ones, which are usually a brownish color and unbleached. The reason? These paper towels are all-natural and are a fabulous addition to any compost bin to help aerate it. Layers of used paper towels create small air pockets, which help beneficial microorganisms grow and make the compost rich and moist.