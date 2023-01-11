SANTA ROSA — A new Guadalupe County Commission took over the county’s business on Jan. 5 with an organizational meeting that included the selection of Dr. Randal Brown as the new commission chair, against the wishes of returning commissioner Ernest Chavez, and Ricky Chavez as vice chair.
Chavez convened the meeting as an acting chair until the vote for a new chair was taken. He nominated himself to the position but it died for lack of a second.
Then Ricky Chavez nominated his fellow newcomer, Brown, who then seconded the motion. Ernest Chavez said no, creating the first divided vote for the new commission.
Ricky Chavez then nominated Ernest Chavez as vice chair, which Brown seconded, but Ernest Chavez wouldn’t have it. “If I’m not good enough to be chairman, what makes me good enough to be vice chairman?” he said before rejecting the nomination.
Brown then nominated Ricky Chavez, who seconded the motion, which passed, but a clearly frustrated Ernest Chavez voted. Then, upon the recommendation of counsel, the three commissioners all voted yes to approve a resolution with the “slate” of officers.