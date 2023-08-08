SANTA FE — Two patients with West Nile virus have been identified by the New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) recently.
Both patients, one from Lea County and one from Sandoval County, were hospitalized and are recovering. In addition, one horse from Sierra County has also been diagnosed with West Nile virus.
In 2022, New Mexico had 11 human infections of West Nile virus with two deaths. West Nile virus is transmitted by mosquitoes, and residents are encouraged to take measures to reduce their risk of infection.
• Use an approved insect repellent every time you go outside.
• Eliminate water-holding containers where mosquitoes lay their eggs, such as old tires, empty cans.
• Drain the water in birdbaths, wading pools and saucers under potted plants weekly.
• Make sure rain barrels are tightly screened.
• Wear long sleeves and pants at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
• Keep windows and doors closed if not screened.
• Also, for horse owners, it is important to vaccinate your animals to protect them from West Nile virus and Western Equine Encephalitis, which is also carried by mosquitoes.
There are no medications to treat or vaccines to prevent West Nile virus infection. People ages 50 and older and those with other health issues are at highest risk of becoming seriously ill or dying when they become infected with the virus.
Symptoms of the milder form of illness, West Nile fever, can include headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue. People with West Nile fever typically recover on their own, although symptoms may last for weeks to months. Symptoms of West Nile neuroinvasive disease can include those of West Nile fever plus neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness and paralysis.