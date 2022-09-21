SANTA FE — The New Mexico Rehabilitation Center (NMRC), operated by the New Mexico Department of Health in Roswell, is commemorating National Rehabilitation Awareness Week Sept. 19-25 in celebration of the achievements of patients present and past and recognition of the facility’s skilled rehabilitation team.
“Most Americans require at least one rehabilitation service at some point in their lives, and statistics show that medical rehabilitation improves lives and saves money” said Acting Department of Health Secretary David R. Scrase, M.D. “Every dollar spent proactively for rehab care increases the chances to save money on long-term disability costs. People participating in rehabilitation programs of care have greater potential to regain productivity and return to work, school and independent living.”
National Rehabilitation Awareness Week is a time to acknowledge the many benefits that can arise from rehab programs, according to a press release issued by NMDOH. It highlights the positive impact that these services make in the lives of people in need.
The NMRC is the only acute inpatient rehab facility in Roswell and the surrounding area, and while it is focused is on accepting patients from within the southeast part of the state, it accepts patients across New Mexico and occasionally outside the state.
The level of care at NMRC is different from that found in acute hospitals or skilled nursing facilities; it provides the most intensive level of therapy possible to help get people back home after events such as stroke, spinal cord injury, or broken bones, according to the press release. In addition, NMRC has a unit specifically for treating substance use disorders.
Patients stay onsite and participate in three or more hours of one-on-one, customized physical or speech therapy (at least 5 days/week for between 1-3 weeks, usually) directed at getting them ready to go back to their homes and lives. A family member can stay with their loved one and participate in therapy — helping make sure, the press release added, that everyone is ready to be discharged home, not just the patient.
New Mexico Rehabilitation Center is located at 72 Gail Harris St. in Roswell. For more information, call 575-347-3400 or visit https://prod.nmhealth.org/about/ofm/ltcf/nmrc/.