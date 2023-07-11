SILVER CITY — A June 30 traffic stop on a bicycle rider resulted in the arrest of a man who is the primary suspect in a fatal shooting on the Dragonfly Trail.
As first reported July 5 at SCDailyPress.com, a document filed July 3 in district court identified Joseph William Costello, 29, as the primary suspect in the June 26 shooting of Stephen Timmons, 63, on the Dragonfly Trail, located between Arenas Valley and Fort Bayard. An email to the Daily Press from a State Police public information officer July 6 called Costello a person of interest.
Costello has a criminal record in New Mexico that includes charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony charges in Texas as both an adult and a juvenile.
He was arrested June 30 by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant from Doña Ana County. He was also arrested and charged the same day by State Police for being a felon in possession of a handgun.
“Through continued investigation, NMSP Investigations Bureau agents learned that Costello is believed to have threatened and shot at or near several individuals in the area of the Dragonfly Trail system,” the State Police email said.
Costello is being held in the Grant County Detention Center, and his bond has been set at $5,000.
“The New Mexico State Police continues to actively investigate the homicide of Stephen Timmons and is working closely with the District Attorney’s Office and the state crime lab,” the State Police email said.