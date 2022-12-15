CLOVIS — Roosevelt and Curry counties are in severe to extreme drought but these conditions have improved since summer, according to the National Weather Service.
“It was really bad in the early part of the summer — it was in the worst category of exceptional drought,” said Brian Guyer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
“Since 2011, we have seen more frequent to extreme drought and there have been periods when drought remained,” Guyer said. “More than half of that time, it’s been in drought.”
He said drought is “a combination of factors — well below normal precipitation is one and that leads to very low soil moisture, which then leads to low river levels and low reservoir levels.
“We’ve seen quite a bit of rainfall since summertime in Eastern New Mexico,” he said. It is still not enough to make up for the drought prior to that.
“The last time there was no drought in Clovis and Portales was between Aug. 3 and Oct. 5, 2021,” he said.