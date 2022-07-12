Las Vegas Optic
LAS VEGAS — Recently, the community of Wagon Mound experienced a terrible tragedy, as the lives of three residents were cut far too short at the hands of an alleged drunk driver, who struck their vehicle from behind going far over the speed limit. It’s almost unimaginable to think about losing two young children in this manner, and yet it seems to happen more often than any of us would like to admit. The lives of people all across this state are put in danger every day by drunk drivers, and yet the laws in this state are so relaxed there is no incentive to keep people at home once they’ve had a few too many.
In the State of New Mexico, driving drunk only becomes a felony charge on a person’s fourth offense. Before that, it is considered a petty misdemeanor, equivalent to driving a little too fast or not having an insurance card with you while you drive. Sure, a person might have to spend a couple nights in jail if they drive drunk, but it is typically little more than a slap on the wrist. That means people have three chances to go out on the road and kill someone, or multiple people, before the state deems it serious enough to give the person a felony record.
Jesse Joel Blanco, the 22-year-old accused of killing the Wagon Mound family with his car on July 1, did not have any prior DUI’s on his record.
In his arrest record, under the three charges of homicide by vehicle, there is a petty misdemeanor charge for aggravated DWI resulting in bodily injury. Nothing about this incident was “petty,” and acting like it’s only a serious issue because three people were killed and another was injured is infuriating.
At what point will the people of this state demand harsher punishments for people getting on the road when they’ve had too much to drink? What will it take for people to realize that slapping these people on the wrist and crossing our fingers that they don’t end someone’s life is simply unacceptable?
A recent study shows that as a state, we have some of the most relaxed drunk driving laws in the entire country. It’s not often that New Mexico shows up near the top of any state ranking list, and we are certainly not proud to be near the top of that one. It shows a total disregard for the residents of this state. People should feel safe when they back out of their driveway. This recent incident shows that is simply not the case.
If the laws in this state won’t protect our citizens, we all have a responsibility to do so. If you’re drinking with a friend, please don’t let them drive anywhere. If you are a bartender, do not let someone leave your establishment before knowing how they are getting home. If they say they are driving, don’t let them walk out the door. We know these conversations can be hard, but the next victim could be one of your friends or a family member. Think about that the next time you willingly let someone drive impaired.
It’s especially tough in small communities where ridesharing or cabs aren’t readily available. We all have to look out for each other and make sure everyone gets home safe. If law enforcement and the courts aren’t going to toughen the laws to scare people and keep everyone safe, we will have to do it for ourselves. We can and must do better. We don’t want to have to report any more tragic stories of innocent people being killed because of someone else’s poor decisions. Enough is enough.