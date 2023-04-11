LORDSBURG — A weekend wildfire south of Animas, dubbed the Line Shack Fire, burned over four days just east of Black Mountain. Animas Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Cotton City Fire initially responded to the fire March 31, but Animas Fire Chief Jared Fralie ultimately transferred command to the Bureau of Land Management that evening where 30 firefighters were on scene. It has been confirmed that the Line Shack Fire was started by an illegal alien.
Meanwhile, a new fire, Commodore, sparked on the evening of April 3 east of the Big Hatchet Mountain, had burned 22 acres as of April 4. The local departments continue to monitor the situation and are on standby to assist BLM where needed.
As of April 4, Hidalgo County continued to be under a Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service, indicating windy conditions and very dry air that could result in rapid fire spread.