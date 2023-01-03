CLOVIS – A longtime resident of Hillcrest Park Zoo has been euthanized following a battle with eye cancer.
Liberty the bald eagle had called the zoo her home since 2003.
“One of the hardest aspects of our jobs as zoo professionals is the loss of the zoo residents that we have dedicated our lives to,” said Zoo Director Damian Lechner.
“Losing Liberty was a hard blow to the staff as they built a strong bond with her. We are all relieved that she is not suffering but deeply saddened that she is gone.”
Zoo officials announced Liberty’s death in a Facebook post on Dec. 28.
Liberty had been receiving care from a veterinarian and the zoo staff due to the eye issue. A few months ago, she was moved to an off-viewing area to better assess her condition. Her health began to decline significantly a few weeks ago.