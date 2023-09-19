A longstanding but unevenly applied personnel policy has threatened the health of the city of Bayard’s budget, and city councilors voted to hold a special meeting to find a solution.
City policy has apparently long contained a provision granting 25-cent raises to staff members who obtain a certification relating to their position — a policy which was brought into the spotlight when City Hall staff members who have obtained their notary certificate sought to receive the extra pay. Since some of the staffers became notaries nearly a decade ago, the city could potentially be on the hook for tens of thousands of dollars in back pay for employees past and present.
The tab could start at $18,000, City Clerk-Treasurer Gabriel Ramos told the council, noting that his estimate doesn’t include back pay Bayard could potentially owe former employees.
“They worked under that policy, so we owe them,” Councilor Eloy Gonzales said, but fellow Councilor Jose Diaz disagreed.
“If they left on their own, they left on their own,” Diaz said. “We just need to just take care of this and fix this and move forward.”