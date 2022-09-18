It’s not the mountain ahead that has got me down, it’s the pebble in my shoe.
Often we lose focus of the mountain on the horizon because we have a pebble in our shoe. Walking forward is a part of life. One of the problems with walking is that we often get irritating pebbles in our shoes. Some get more pebbles in their shoes than others. We can all expect pebbles. They sneak in our shoes when we least expect them.
What is important is not taking on pebbles. Pebbles happen. What is important is that we take off that shoe and dump the pebbles out. We each have the power to empty our own shoes. Continuing to walk with a bothersome pebble in our shoe drags us down one step at a time. It affects our attitude. It affects our outlook. It affects those next to us. It affects our view of the world.
Aren’t our lives too full of trivial matters? Do we let a little pebble prevent us from facing the mountain that needs to be conquered ahead? Our distractions from little things prevent us from addressing and taking care of the big issues that really need our time and attention.
Pebbles can disrupt your life. They can affect your step. We lay awake in bed trying to sleep, but worry about whether we can get everything done tomorrow that needs doing. We wake up in the middle of the night and think about something someone said the day before and we wonder what they meant. As our minds explore every alternative, we lose much needed sleep. We do it to ourselves. We rob ourselves of a good night's sleep. And the lack of a good night's sleep plays out in the difficult day that follows.
I don’t know if there is such a thing as healthy worrying. When we choose to worry we need to ask our self the question, “Does my worrying help anything or am I just robbing myself of time that I could be doing something constructive?” We should try to turn worry into prayer. This would be much more constructive.
Sometimes we get so bogged down in trivial matters that we can’t see the forest for the trees. We worry about things that cannot be changed. We worry about things that we don’t have any control over. I once heard that 97% of what we fear never comes to be. What would happen if we each took the energy that we are spending on that 97% and applied it to something positive?
We focus on regrets from the past. We become paralyzed by fear of the future. Both cheat us out the present. And the present is the only time that we have to live our life.
The best example that I have come across on what to do with pebbles is illustrated by Harry S. Truman. His wisdom on how to handle large issues helps illustrate for us what to do with trivial issues. On April 12, 1945, President Franklin Roosevelt suddenly and unexpectedly died in office. With World War II waging and everything in turmoil, Harry S. Truman was sworn in as our 33rd President. He said that he felt entirely unable to handle his role as president of the United States. When he took the oath of office, he told reporters he felt like the moon, the sun, and the stars had all fallen on him.
President Truman later told us how he emptied his shoes saying, “I come to the office each morning and stay for long hours, doing what has to be done to the best of my ability. When you do the best that you can, you can’t do any better. So when I go to sleep I turn everything over to the Lord and I forget it.” What a simple solution.
Pebbles happen. So do mountains. We need to focus and spend our time setting our sights on the mountains, not on the pebbles. We need to recognize that pebbles can keep us from reaching mountains. We each have the power to empty our shoe of pebbles. The energy necessary to empty our shoe is far less than the energy lost by continuing to walk with the irritation that a pebble causes.
My challenge to you is to not get caught distracted or lost on small matters. Don’t waste your energy on trivial things. Most all of what we worry about doesn’t deserve a second thought, let alone a first thought. Take action. Give your best then turn your problems over to God and get a good night’s sleep. Empty your shoe of pebbles and focus on the mountains.
Just a thought ...
Rick Kraft is a local attorney, syndicated columnist and Executive Director of the Leadership Roswell Program. To submit comments, contributions or ideas, e-mail to rkraft@kraftlawfirm.org or write to P.O. Box 850, Roswell, NM, 88202-0850. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.