SANTA ROSA — This city’s EMS director, Justin Rodgers, thinks he’s found a way to beef up emergency services in Guadalupe County, something that’s been sorely needed since Vaughn’s emergency medical services were suspended.
Rodgers reached out to Karen Burns, director the EMS program at Clovis Community College, and found a willing partner. The result is a emergency medical technician (EMT) certification course to be offered online and in Santa Rosa for up to 28 people.
When Rodgers told the Santa Rosa City Council about the plan last week, he said 24 people had already signed up. And this week, on Dec. 21, he told The Communicator there were still a few openings left for the class, which is scheduled to run from Jan. 17 to May 12.
The classes will mostly be held remotely, although the course does require some hands-on work, which will be done on Saturdays when needed at the Blue Hole Convention Center.
“It’s going to be a fix for Vaughn,” Rodgers told councilors at their Dec. 13 meeting. “It will take a while, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”
He said Dec. 21 that “four or five” Vaughn residents have signed up for the course with intentions to earn the certification and serve their community as EMTs — something the town desperately needs since its ambulance service was suspended in September for nine months by the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission. The town voluntarily asked for the suspicion because of a lack of EMTs, forcing Santa Rosa EMS to pick up Vaughn’s coverage area.
In addition, Rodgers said several from Santa Rosa and one from Anton Chico signed up for the 16-week course, along with others from Fort Sumner, Tucumcari, Conchas, Encino and other neighboring communities.
It costs about $1,100 to take the course, Rodgers, and student aid is available through Clovis Community College. He said Santa Rosa is considering a program in which those who come to work for the city’s EMS may have their costs covered or reimbursed after a designated length of service, but nothing has been set up yet.
“If I can get 10 to 15 recruits out of this for Santa Rosa … we should be sitting pretty,” he said.
Rodgers said he approached Luna Community College, which has a satellite center in Santa Rosa, but the college wanted the classes to be held at its main campus in Las Vegas.
Rodgers, who is also Santa Rosa’s fire chief, also reported to the City Council that things are looking up for the fire department, too. Over the last six months, six more firefighters have been certified while improvements in equipment, trucks and pumps are in the works.
About a year ago, when he took over as fire chief, Rodgers said a state fire marshal’s inspection produced 16 deficiencies and seven critical findings. But another inspection this past September turned up “zero critical findings and zero deficiencies,” he reported.
Plus, the city is working to create a third main station at the prison, which will increase the fire department’s state funding by about $50,000 a year, he said.
Such improvements are enticing people to come back or join as firefighters, he said.
During the first three quarters of 2022, the fire department got 121 calls for service, Rodgers reported. An exceptionally dry wildfire season kept firefighters busy all spring and summer.