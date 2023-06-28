CLOVIS — Clovis-based ENMR Telephone Cooperative is to receive close to $50 million to expand high-speed internet in eastern New Mexico.
The news came from the offices of U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján and Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration awarded $49.8 million in infrastructure law funding to ENMR.
ENMR Chief Executive Officer Launa Waller said the company is “elated” with the award, “which will enable us to significantly upgrade our infrastructure and provide improved connectivity to our customers.”
Waller said the grant allows ENMR to complete what she describes as a significant project without incurring additional debt, helping ensure its sustainability and profitability.