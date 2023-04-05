PORTALES — Eastern New Mexico University regents approved a proposed Master of Social Work degree program, but it is only one hurdle to be cleared.
The program must now receive approval from state agencies, including the New Mexico Higher Education Department, Jamie Laurenz, ENMU’s vice president of academic affairs, told the board.
The ENMU board approved the new degree program, but the additional steps to final approval mean the program is not likely to get started before Fall 2024, Laurenz said.
Despite a critical, and growing, need for social workers in New Mexico, especially in eastern New Mexico, Laurenz said, the ENMU program still requires approval from the New Mexico Graduate Council and the Board of Finance of the state Department of Finance and Administration before it receives final state Higher Education Department approval.
Regents board President Phillip Bustos said the state should reconsider its procedures for approving major programs.
“Other schools that we compete with don’t have this kind of bureaucracy,” he said.
Under board questioning, Adrienne Batcher, chair of ENMU’s Health and Human Service Department, said master’s degree holders in Social Work can command salaries up to $80,000.