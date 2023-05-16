PORTALES — A five-year capital plan for Eastern New Mexico University received approval from the ENMU Board of Regents in preparation for presentation to the state Higher Education Department to seek funding for projects to be financed this year by general obligation (GO) bonds.
The projects for which GO bonds will be requested include a new Agricultural and Art Annex building for $15 million and a Health Sciences building for $18 million, Tony Major, ENMU’s chief financial officer said. In addition, Major said, ENMU will seek $3 million to cover inflation-related cost increases for improvements at the Student Academic Services building. About $9 million in state funds for this project have been approved by the New Mexico Legislature.
ENMU Chancellor James Johnston told the board that the campus is moving in a direction of locating similar schools and colleges of the university “adjacent or near” to each other to help bring about synergy by combining efforts between schools and colleges.
Regent Ray Birmingham asked how placing agriculture and arts in the same space would achieve that goal.
“We would put messy arts in that building,” Johnston said, which include welding and sculpture.