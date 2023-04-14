A preliminary 2023-24 operating budget developed with what has been characterized as a conservative estimate regarding tuition revenues was approved Wednesday by the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Community College Board. It now will go to the ENMU Board of Regents for final approval.
During the group's meeting on campus, local board members also received an update on a new grant to provide computer and internet access and skills training in the area.
Staff describe budget process
“We are in great financial shape. We are doing well,” said Vice President for Business Affairs Rosie Duran after the meeting.
Duran had explained to the board that the preliminary budget has been created by working with each department on campus to develop budget requests and while considering actual expenses for the current year. That information was then reviewed by vice presidents and assistant vice presidents. Budget meetings addressed any questions and concerns. The budgets then were reviewed by ENMU system budget personnel. She called it an “inclusive and transparent” process.
The 2023-24 budget shows $39.6 million in operating revenues and current funds, both unrestricted and restricted. Current funds include such items as capital outlay awards expected for the coming year. When adding funds already on hand, the total of revenues and current funds projected for the fiscal year starting July 1 are about $51.2 million.
Unrestricted and restricted expenditures and current fund allocations are projected at about $41 million. When considering expected transfers or adjustments for the current year, total expenditures equal total revenues at $51.2 million.
Included in expenditures are 6% raises for higher education staff, as approved by the state legislature, as well as a 1% increase for retirement contributions, Duran said.
The 2023-24 projects are slightly below the $52.2 million in revenues and expenses that the college anticipates as the closing totals for the current fiscal year.
Earlier this year, ENMU-Roswell decided not to increase tuition rates for the coming year, according to Duran and ENMU Budget Director John Crates. Some course fees were approved, however. Crates explained to the board why enrollment growth wasn't used to boost the budget. Instead, a “flat” tuition and fee revenue projection of $3.73 million was used for the coming year, which compares to 2022-23 actuals of $3.7 million.
“Our conservative practice is that generally we will budget that flat based on the current year actuals,” he said. “You guys are having fantastic enrollment growth, which is great to see; but again, to be fiscally responsible, we don't account for that now.”
Earlier in the meeting, Todd DeKay, executive director for Institutional Research and Effectiveness, had said that enrollment for spring 2023 is at 2,036, which compares to an enrollment of 1,642 for spring 2022.
Another highlight of the budget is that total expenditures for the current fiscal year are expected to be $250,000 less than 2021-22, due in large part to salary savings. Budget personnel also are projecting to carry over about $2.5 million of instructional and general revenues from the current year to next year, which Crates said should allow some money to be transferred for smaller capital projects. The college already has about $1.9 million available for what Crates referred to as “minor” capital work.
The ENMU Board of Regents is due to consider the budget on April 21, and the budget is due to the New Mexico Higher Education Department by May 1.
Grant progress discussed
Helen Wakefield, the director of the Creating Connected Communities to Provide Opportunities project, known as Project C3PO, said that she has met with all of the grant's community partners in the area to provide the “Connect Me” computer skills survey that will help determine future steps.
“Before we can educate and train our target population, we must get feedback on what computer skills and technology are needed and at what aptitude,” she said.
The two-year, $1.95 million grant is designed to provide laptops, wifi stations, internet “hotspots,” a computer support hotline and free computer skills training in English and Spanish to eligible students and Pecos Valley residents, as well as Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs). The intended recipients of services as defined by the grant are typically lower-income people or those from traditional minority populations who need training or computer access. The grant is funded by the Connecting Minority Communities program of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration of the U.S. Department of Commerce. The larger goals of the grants are to improve educational outcomes and to bolster economic, employment and entrepreneurial opportunities.
Links to the survey in English and Spanish are on the ENMU-Roswell website, roswell.enmu.edu. Paper copies are available at the college's Instructional Center, Room, 207, and from the project's community partners. The partners are the Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce, the Roswell Public Library, the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp., WESST (formerly the Women's Economic and Self-Sufficiency Team), Lake Arthur Municipal Schools, Dexter Town Hall and Library, and Hagerman Town Hall and Library.