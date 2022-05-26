Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell is preparing a strategic enrollment plan, complying with the directive of the New Mexico Higher Education Department and the state Legislative Finance Committee to all state-funded universities and colleges as a way to deal with overall declining enrollments during the past decades.
ENMU-Roswell President Shawn Powell said that the local college has been working on its own strategic enrollment plan for a while, but that all New Mexico higher education institutions have been told to submit plans to the state by June 15.
“The purpose of that is to look at enrollment trends across the state and look at what we can do to increase enrollment at institutions and overall,” said Powell.
ENMU-Roswell is slated to present its draft enrollment plan to its own governing board in early June.
Powell said that the Higher Education Department and the LFC had similar discussions last year. He added that the recent enrollment discussion before a Higher Education subcommittee of the Legislative Finance Committee on Thursday in Roswell also looked at enrollment numbers of New Mexico residents in online programs run by out-of-state universities and what New Mexico higher education institutions might do to capture more of those online students.
According to a letter prepared by Marc Saavedra, executive director of the New Mexico Council of University Presidents, total enrollment at public higher education institutions in the state declined by 23% from the 2010-11 academic year to the 2019-20 academic year.
The "Great Recession” in the U.S. and globally that began in late 2007 and lasted until fall 2009 had spiked enrollment and degree completions nationally and in New Mexico, according to a council document, but enrollments declined significantly after six years.
Several other factors — in addition to COVID disruptions that began in March 2020 — have contributed to falling numbers statewide. One is demographic changes. The state has lost about 40,000 potential students that might have enrolled between 2012 and 2030 because the number of state residents between the ages of 1 and 14 has declined 7% since 2012 while the number of residents age 15 to 24 has dropped by 5%.
Large state university systems also have improved their counseling and advising processes and reconfigured their degree programs so that students graduate in less time than before. At the University of New Mexico, only about 15% of its students graduated in four years in 2014. Now 35% do. UNM has estimated that 20 out of 100 students who before would have enrolled for fifth or sixth years don't do so now.
Another issue, according to the council's document, was the change in the New Mexico Lottery Scholarship in 2014-15 that required students to take more courses to be eligible and that, in 2017-18, reduced the amount of tuition that was covered.
Powell said that at ENMU-Roswell enrollment numbers for fall 2022 appear to be stronger than they were for fall 2021, but that situation is too fluid now to project exact numbers.
“At the community college level, because we tend to have open enrollment and because we have programs that enroll students at different times, those numbers tend to change,” he said.
He said the college is hopeful that enrollment will increase for the 2022-23 academic year.
According to Community College Board minutes for September 2021, ENMU-Roswell had enrollment of 1,698 full-time students, compared to 1,693 in September 2020. The board was told that student enrollment peaked from 2004 to 2006 with 4,000 students, due in part to an expanded Emergency Medical Services program that enrolled about 1,000 students.
New Mexico higher education officials are also hoping that the newly enacted Opportunity Scholarship program and changes to the Lottery Scholarship will boost enrollments statewide.
Opportunity Scholarships are available to state residents and pay up to 100% of tuition and fees for students enrolling at least part time in associate's or bachelor's degrees. Lottery Scholarships are for people who have earned high school diplomas or equivalency degrees in New Mexico or for recently discharged veterans who are New Mexico residents. Eligible students must enroll full time and can receive up to seven semesters, with up to 100% of tuition covered.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.