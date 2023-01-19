PORTALES — Eastern New Mexico University started collecting food and other supplies last week to stock its first food pantry.
The pantry will be located in the Campus Life Office in the Campus Union building and will serve ENMU’s student population.
Director of Campus Life at ENMU Rey Coss said faculty, staff and students have often talked about a need for a food pantry at the university.
“Definitely there is a need for this,” Coss said.
“Many of us, university staff and faculty, know that being a college student has many struggles,” he said in a memo sent to university staff last week. “This struggle can come from finances, home life, or stress over class loads. Although one of the most significant issues that many faculty and staff have mentioned over the years is food insecurities for students, Campus Life agrees with you 100%.
“Campus Life is asking for your help! We want to fill this space with as many non-perishables and supplies as possible ...”
He said the pantry will open when it is stocked and ready. Members of the greater Portales community are invited to donate as well.
ENMU Student Body President Tamia Smith said she thinks the food pantry is a good idea.
“A lot of our students come from first-generation homes and don’t come from like a lot of money,” Smith said. It is especially a good idea if the town “runs out of electricity or water.” When it floods, a lot of things could shut down, she said.
She said it can rain hard in Portales and the town doesn’t have a quality drainage system, and students can’t walk to the store to buy food under these circumstances.
“I think the faculty and administration want to make sure students are taken care of,” she said. Sometimes they even provide for that “out of their own pockets to make sure students have what they need.”
Jeff Long, vice president of student affairs at ENMU, said the university has addressed student food insecurity through various programs in the past and this pantry will be another service the university will offer.
“Students have had a need for (a food pantry) for a long time and we have tried to address it with other programs,” Long said. “COVID impacted students’ lives. The shutdowns affected students and their families financially.” And, the “general economy” has made it more difficult for students to afford groceries, Long said.
The students in the Campus Life Office will coordinate the pantry program and schedule personnel, he said.
The food pantry will operate the same hours as the Greyhound Lounge (weekdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and will be run by the Greyhound Lounge student team, the memo states.
“All items may be brought to the Campus Life Office,” the memo states. “If you need special assistance for pickup, don’t hesitate to contact Campus Life at 575-562-2108” or email campus.life@enmu.edu.
The food pantry accepts meat, fish, canned goods, nuts, soup, rice, pasta, bread, cereal, fruits, vegetables and more as well as dairy products, baby formula and toiletries.