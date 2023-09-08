TUCUMCARI — The school district here seeing a significant rise in enrollment this fall, according to its superintendent and principals.
Tucumcari Public School Superintendent Aaron McKinney told the school board during its regular meeting on Aug. 21 that total enrollment in the district is 921, compared to 854 last year. That is nearly 8% higher.
Elementary principal Tonya Hodges said her school’s enrollment stood at 461, with six or seven more students pending. She said that compares to 404 students a year ago.
Middle school principal Lendall Borden said his enrollment was 231, compared to 205 a year ago.
High school principal Nicole Bright-Lesly said her enrollment was 229, with seven more pending of transfers from out of state. She said enrollment is “up a little.”
Board member Robert Lucero said he’d heard Logan Municipal Schools has stopped accepting transfer students, possibly boosting Tucumcari’s numbers.
Logan superintendent Dennis Roch said Lucero is incorrect.
“Logan is still accepting transfer students, except in just a few grade levels which are at capacity,” Roch stated in an email. “Parents who may be interested in bringing their children to Logan should visit with Principal Crystal Burns.”