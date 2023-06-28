CLOVIS — An estimated 10,000 people and hundreds of classic automobiles were part of the 10th Draggin’ Main, which wrapped up an eight-day run June 17 on Clovis’ brick Main Street.
Bystanders stood along the sidewalk, admiring the various models that revved their engines down the streets.
Zane Brothers, board member of Draggin’ Main, said this year’s celebration was the biggest they’ve had.
“The turnout was way over what we even expected,” Brothers said. “It just shows what this com- munity is about. People are looking for things to do and by putting on an event like this I think it just really brings this community together.”
Officers were tasked with traffic enforcement during the celebration, resulting in 28 traffic stops, 23 citations and 10 warnings.