A Roswell city councilor has agreed to pay a $100 fine and register with the Secretary of State in exchange for the dismissal of an Administrative Complaint filed with the New Mexico State Ethics Commission.
The claim against Councilor Jeanine Corn-Best was based on a full-page ad that ran on April 10, 2022 in the Roswell Daily Record. The Ethics Commission considered the ad — which criticized a local pastor for using hate speech about a political candidate — as having been in violation of the Campaign Reporting Act.
Specifically, the ad encouraged voters not to choose James Mason, a candidate for a Chaves County Magistrate Judge District 2 in the June election, according to the five-page order of settlement and dismissal dated Nov. 17.
The ad pointed to comments made by a pastor at a local church against Mason’s opponent, Nicole Rogers. It described the pastor as having used words of “hate & fear” about Rogers becoming the magistrate judge, such as if she were elected to the seat instead of longtime church member Mason, a “heterosexual Christian man,” that a vote for Rogers would “invite ruin on you and your household.”
“Hate has no home in Roswell,” the ad also pointed out.
Mason won the June 7, 2022 election and is serving as a magistrate judge.
Corn-Best asserted that the ad wasn’t placed because of politics.
“I was calling for civility,” she told the commission. “In no way did I intend to create a political message, rather an awareness to what I had on Facebook.”
Her Facebook page is named “Roswell Freedom Talk.” She is the moderator of the page. At the bottom of the ad it states that the ad had been paid for by that entity, but it didn’t include her name.
The decision stated that neither Corn-Best nor Roswell Freedom Talks fit the description of a political committee. However, the ad’s call for people not to vote for Mason made it a political advertisement because it “advocates for the defeat of a clearly identified candidate.”
Corn-Best acknowledged to the Ethics Commission that she bought the ad and paid more than $1,000 to run it in the newspaper. The minimum dollar amount paid for an ad that would be subject to this type of complaint is $1,000.
The Campaign Reporting Act also would have required her to register with the Secretary of State as someone making independent expenditures and to disclose both the recipient of the expenditures (i.e., the Roswell Daily Record).
She also needed to make known the identity of anyone who contributed more than $200 in response to a solicitation to fund the ad or other independent expenditures, the commission’s settlement order stated.
“I am unable to dismiss the complaint as meritless,” wrote Jessica Randall, the commission’s general counsel.
Because of Corn-Best’s acknowledgment of buying and paying for the ad, the fine for violating the Campaign Reporting Act could have been $2,000. That total would be for two violations that each come with a $1,000 fine.
Instead, Corn-Best was asked to agree to register with the Secretary of State as someone making an independent expenditure, to properly disclose the name of the recipient of the money, and to identify those who made any contributions exceeding $200 as well as pay the reduced fine.
Corn-Best signed the settlement agreement on Nov. 19, 2022. The commission members approved the settlement agreement during their December 2022 meeting.
The complaint was filed by Kevin Moomaw, a political consultant based in Austin, Texas who has worked for Mason as well as on Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings’ political campaign in 2022.
Both Corn-Best and Rogers are officers in the political organization, New Mexico Federated Republican Women.
