Everything old was once new.

How old are you? Do you consider yourself old? Is your mind younger than your body? What age would you say your state of mind is?
The years keep marching on. There is nothing we can do to stop the passage of time. Like gravity, this is one rule in our lives that will never change...we must accept this concept and its impact on our lives. Each of our lives had a beginning and each of our lives will have an end.
My wife and I were recently driving down a country road through Texas, one small town after another. From time to time, beside the roadway we saw broken down homes. Some looked like a tornado had come through and leveled them flat on the ground. Others were still standing but were roofless on top and looked like they could fall down at any time. It got me thinking that each of the structures was once new.
There was a day when each structure was brand new and sparkled. It was a time when the home stood proudly for all the world to admire. For each structure, I imagined what it might have looked like on the best day of its existence. Was there an excited family moving into it? Maybe on that day there were kids busting with enthusiasm running around outside the house being chased by a barking dog.
I wondered how many decades ago that day was, because today the most value any of these homes had was the value of a pile of rotting wood. Something that was once a thing of beauty is now not work the cost to haul off.
Every thing old was once new.
As we drove, we saw old cars that look like they needed to be retired. Their headlights were frosted, the paint completely faded, the style of the vehicles looked like something out of the 70's. I appreciate that old vehicles are still functioning for the current owners, but then I wonder what that car was like when it came off the assembly line. Who was the first owner? Did a father drive the vehicle home one day as the most beautiful car on the road to surprise his family with a new set of wheels?
Everything old was once new.
I pulled from my bedroom drawer an old t-shirt that I still enjoy wearing from time to time. The shirt came into my life over four decades ago when I was still in college. Although it got tucked away for decades, once I found it I began wearing it again. If the shirt could speak, it would bring back many memories to me of days gone by. But today, it is tattered and on its last leg. One of these days I will throw it away, but not today.
Everything old was once new.
On our recent trip I visited with my wife about my four grandparents, all of which were awesome people who passed away many years ago. We talked about how my children and my grandchild will never know how special they are in my life. I never knew any of them until they were old.
They were old the first time I remember them. I have seen pictures of them young, but all my interactions with them were with them retired and having plenty of free time. I carry good memories from their role in my life growing up and into my early adult life. It’s sad to me that when I die the good memories I have of them will come to a close.
Everything old was once new.
In my life I’ve never been as old as I am today. It’s been over 64 years since I’ve been new. That is at least on the outside. I notice my body aging, from wrinkles on the outside to soreness of muscles on the inside. From a physical perspective relative to my younger days, I am can tell you without hesitation that I my body is old today.
Everything old was once new.
But somehow my oldness is not like that of the broken down homes, nor the old cars, nor the shirt that has been around forever.
I recognize that today is the youngest I’ll ever be. I recognize that in my mind the choice is mine as to how old I want to be. The point is, on any given day I can choose to be new again.
Don’t let this point pass you by. Today I am more alive on the inside than I have ever been before. Although I am 64 years from being new physically, each day I wake up is a new day filled with new opportunities. I can embrace the new day and make a difference, adding value to and impacting the lives of others.
I don’t plan to ever be a sight on the side of a road gazed upon as others pass by on their journey. I do recognize that someday I will breathe my last breath and be buried. But not today.
In the case of humans, oldness is a state of mind. If you can read this, there is still more for you to do. I bought a sign a week ago that states “The world needs who you were made to be.” I agree with this. You were needed by this world when you were 10, 20, 30, 40, and so on. And you are still needed today.
My challenge to you is to not succumb to being old. As I said, being old as a humans is a state of mind. I know many people that are many years older than me who still add value to my life. Some of them provide wisdom or do kind acts for me, others just share the joy in their heart and they make my day better and me a better person.
I believe people with many years under their belt are still a very critical part of our world. They fill lanes in their life that only they can fill. Whether you are one of these or know others who are, recognize the value within these seniors who carry the wisdom of the years.
Not everything old was better when it was new. Definitely not in my life and definitely not in yours.
Just a thought...
Rick Kraft is a local attorney, a syndicated columnist, and the Executive Director of the Leadership Roswell Program. To submit comments, contributions, or ideas, e-mail to rkraft@kraftlawfirm.org or write to P.O. Box 850, Roswell, NM, 88202-0850. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.