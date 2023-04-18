TUCUMCARI — The Mesalands Community College board of trustees has appointed former Quay County Manager Richard Primrose to fill an open District 1 seat created by the resignation last month of its longtime chairman.
Two others applied for the position: Logan Municipal Schools math teacher Bobby Kandel and Tucumcari retiree Carlos Romero, who worked as a Pacheco Construction safety manager and for 25 years in the New Mexico Environment Department.
Primrose had been Quay County’s manager for 14 years before his retirement in 2021. He stayed on as a part-time consultant for his successor, Daniel Zamora, in a contract that expires this month.
Primrose also was a Tucumcari city manager.
After his appointment, Primrose began to make arrangements to be sworn into office by Quay County Clerk Ellen White.
“I’m excited; I really am,” he said during a break in the meeting. “I want to use all the knowledge I’ve accumulated in my years of service and help them out any way I can.”