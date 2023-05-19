SILVER CITY — Despite two councilors saying they preferred a second applicant, the Town Council consented to Mayor Ken Ladner’s appointment of Rudy Bencomo, a former chief of the Silver City Fire Department, to fill the vacant District 1 Town Council seat at the council’s regular meeting May 9.
Bencomo will finish out the current term in the position, which ends Dec. 31. He replaces Lucian Farmer, a previous appointee who resigned last month after accepting a job out of state.
“The view looks a lot different from up here as opposed to giving reports at the podium, so that’s going to take some getting used to,” Bencomo said toward the end of the meeting as he took his seat following his swearing-in. “I want to thank the mayor and the council for the appointment. I’m hoping to continue in a positive way to make things runs smoothly and do the very best that I can.”