LAS VEGAS — A recent civil lawsuit claims an alleged beating of a middle school boy by another student is the fault of a Las Vegas City Schools teacher who allegedly left the classroom unsupervised, the principal overseeing the school, and the alleged perpetrator and their parent.
In late November, Robert and Teresa Romero sued on behalf of a minor, who they say was “severely battered” by another student at Memorial Middle School after teacher Joel Silva left the classroom to run an errand in early January 2022.
The alleged assaulter barred or locked the door and beat the victim, the complaint said.
According to the lawsuit, this was part of a pattern of violence that school officials knew about and were negligent in preventing, wrote Emma Roddy, an attorney in Santa Fe representing the Romeros.
Roddy could not be reached for comment and City Schools Superintendent Larryssa Archuleta declined to comment.
The lawsuit invoked past bullying scandals in the district including the 2008 hazing scandal involving the Robertson High school football team, where victims were raped with broomsticks at football camp. In 2011, the district footed most of a $5.25 million settlement payout to seven victims in that case.
The lawsuit claimed Memorial Middle School Principal Christina Gonzales failed “to address the systemic and foreseeable danger of bullying” at the school, and did not properly supervise Silva.
The lawsuit said school officials were notified of the incident by the Las Vegas Police Department and said Gonzales “administered school discipline” in the case.