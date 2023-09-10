ALBUQUERQUE — The merger of Farm Credit of New Mexico and American AgCredit Farm Credit cooperatives will be effective Oct. 1, creating one Farm Credit Association with enhanced marketplace stability, increased funding capacity and better access to technology.
The voting stockholders of Farm Credit of New Mexico re-voted for the proposed merger after a reconsideration process established by the Farm Credit Administration (FCA).
“This merger makes us a better partner for our customers,” Curt Hudnutt, CEO of American AgCredit, said in a news release. “With an asset base of nearly $21 billion and a diverse agricultural portfolio, we’re able to better fulfill our mission – serving the farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses in our seven-state territory.”
“And now, especially throughout New Mexico, helping them grow their future.”
According to Farm Credit of New Mexico Board Chairman James Duffey, the merger means more for customers, employees, and the Farm Credit mission.
“The size and scale of the merged Association helps ensure the future of agriculture in New Mexico,” Duffey said in the release.
Hudnutt will lead the merged American AgCredit, which will have more than 900 employees. The Oct. 1 effective merger date is pending final FCA approval.
The merger will make American AgCredit the fourth largest Farm Credit association in the nation. American AgCredit’s financial services include production and mortgage financing, equipment and vehicle leasing, crop and life insurance, lines of credit, and the Young, Beginning and Small Farmer Program.
Farm Credit of New Mexico is the largest agricultural lender in New Mexico.