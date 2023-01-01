SILVER CITY — As the months and weeks count down to planting season, ranchers and farmers in the Gila and Mimbres watersheds are going full tilt, pursuing all possible sources of assistance in restoring irrigation systems damaged by late-summer flooding.
Floodwaters took out infrastructure and deposited silt and debris which still clogs ditches and covers fields, and many producers will need to start planting in February or March. While much bigger projects, such as berms, headgates and culverts, wait in the wings, the New Mexico Department of Transportation has agreed to have a subcontractor remove silt and debris - pending approval of funding from the state.
“They’re waiting for Homeland Security to take this to the governor’s desk to appropriate some funds,” said Grant County Emergency Manager Justin Gojkovich.
There had been some concern over whether the money would count against the $750,000 emergency declaration fund earmarked for disaster relief in Grant County, which county officials want to preserve for other uses. But according to NMDOT Deputy Secretary Trent Doolittle, the funding for silt and debris removal will not come out of the emergency declaration. The emergency office of the state Department of Homeland Security must submit a request for other funds to the governor, however, based on assessments done by the DOT and its contractor.
Highway Operations Division Director John Romero said that he had met with residents in both the Cliff/Gila and the Mimbres areas, getting tours of inundated ditches. He then brought in Cordova Contracting — the company that is to take on the job, once a contract is approved — to do an assessment in the Cliff/Gila area.
“Some had minor sediment accumulation, some had major sediment accumulation,” Romero said. The contractor has not yet assessed the Mimbres basin.
Danny Roybal is the mayordomo of the Grijalva Ditch Association in the Mimbres valley, where he was born and raised on land that was granted to his grandparents more than 100 years ago. He grows corn and vegetables in a garden, apples, pears, and peaches in an orchard, and plants a grass called fescue for his livestock. This year, the fescue underneath his fruit trees was covered in sand washed in by the flood.
“The river came right down through this orchard here,” Roybal said. “The reason is because there was a whole bunch of debris from the burn scar that came down and clogged up the river.”
He also points to the irrigation ditch coming from the Mimbres River that is filled up. The riverbed itself is 70 feet wider than it was a year ago because the flood washed out a berm, leaving the headgate lopsided and useless in the middle of the newly carved channel. The channel itself is also about six feet shallower because of silt deposits.
The now-exposed mouth of the ditch is blocked by tree trunks and other debris that Roybal and his son removed from the river channel, to both clear the channel and protect what’s left of the ditch from what’s left of the debris.
His and other ditch associations are hoping that the NMDOT will remove silt and debris from the ditches. Roybal said he has assessed the cost to do the work himself at $60,000 to $70,000, accomplishing a bare minimum to get water into the ditch at personal cost.
“If we don’t open this river back up, it’s going to go right into our orchard. It’s really gonna wipe us out,” Roybal said.
He pointed out that he and his wife are fortunate that they don’t need river water until about March or April, when they plant vegetables.
“But there’s a lot of farmers down in the valley that grow alfalfa and fescue for livestock that got completely washed out,” he said. “They plant winter pastures in October and November that come up in January to sustain livestock. They’re gonna have to sell cows.”
He says he could potentially foresee a regional drop in cattle production in the next few years due to flood damage.
“It’s frustrating — it’s very frustrating,” concluded Roybal. “My wife and I have been to meetings all over the state, trying to get help, not just for the Grijalva Ditch but for the Mimbres and the Gila River. Those folks up north don’t know what these rivers do here down south.”