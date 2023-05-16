A 26-year-old Pecos man was killed in a head-on collision while driving State Road 50 near Pecos on May 6, according to New Mexico State Police.
An initial investigation indicated the crash involved a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Gene Romero, who was westbound on the highway traveling at a high rate of speed when the truck left the roadway and drove onto the eastbound shoulder. He then overcorrected and struck a vehicle head in the eastbound lane, State Police reported.
Romero sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Office of the Medical Examiner.
The other driver was transported to an area hospital; condition was unknown.
Alcohol does appear to be a contributing factor in this crash, State Police reported.