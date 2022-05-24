LAS VEGAS — A fire that began nearly two full months ago continues to rage on, growing farther north every single day. Multiple counties are now impacted, thousands of people remain evacuated from their homes, and nobody knows what the next day will bring.
Whenever this disaster eventually does end, it will really only be the beginning. Recovery efforts will take a very long time, and even if things go smoothly, this area will never fully recover. It can’t. Not with hundreds of homes destroyed and hundreds of thousands of acres of land scarred forever.
And right now, we still aren’t sure just how much help the federal government will provide to help this area recover. The governor and all our elected officials have asked for the federal government to cover all costs related to financially compensating those impacted by the fire as well as cleaning up the impacted area. The request must go through the Senate and the House of Representatives, and must be agreed to by the president. Where we are sitting, it seems like the least the federal government could do.
The reason for this request stems from the way disasters are normally handled. In most circumstances, the federal government will provide for 75 percent of the money needed for disaster recovery, while the state and local governments are responsible for the other 25 percent. It’s referred to as a “match” and leaves some of the burden on the local governments to make things whole again. Until the 25 percent match is agreed upon, funding isn’t made available.
In this case, however, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and all our elected officials have asked the federal government to cover the complete costs. Their fear, rightfully, is that this is a relatively poor state. And the counties impacted are even poorer still. If the state and local governments have to provide 25 percent of the money for recovery efforts, we may not be able to afford very much recovery.
Asking the local government to pay for even a fourth of the costs of recovery seems unfair in a way, even if we could provide all the financial resources needed. The fact is, locals aren’t responsible for the fire tearing its way through the entire northern half of this state. And no, the federal government is not fully responsible either. But they take more of the blame for what is occurring than any local municipality.
No, we currently don’t know what caused the Calf Canyon Fire, but it is at least conceivable that it could have started as a result of the Hermit’s Peak Fire. That one we know was started by the U.S. Forest Service as a prescribed burn that quickly got out of control. The combined efforts of these fires have turned into the monster we have grown all too familiar with over the past few weeks.
But the problem goes beyond this one incident. Our forests haven’t been effectively thinned for years, which is the responsibility of the Forest Service. Not taking better steps in those efforts seems especially foolish now, as massive drought conditions have been persistent for years. Honestly, a blaze of this magnitude seems like it was an inevitability. All the conditions were in place. It just took a poorly timed prescribed burn to set everything off.
Ultimately, Mother Nature and the federal government are responsible for what has happened. And unfortunately for the federal government, Mother Nature doesn’t have the ability to pull out a checkbook.
Local governments should not be punished financially for mistakes they did not make. People need to be fairly compensated, and we need the resources to recover as much as possible from this disaster. Waiving the requirements of the 25 percent monetary match is the best, and potentially only, way that’s possible.
We appreciate the efforts made by the federal government to this point in helping us get through this. But more is needed, now and in the future. Our people and our land are depending on it.