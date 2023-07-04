TUCUMCARI — Quay County’s manager said June 26 he would show storm damage to Federal Emergency Management Agency officials in an effort to receive a federal disaster declaration in the wake of last month’s storms.
County manager Daniel Zamora said state Homeland Security officials were “surprised” by the extent of flood damage to county roads after the May 25-26 storms.
Zamora said he would show storm damage to FEMA officials on June 29.
He said state officials encouraged him to pursue the federal disaster declaration because it would lower the county and state’s financial burden in repairing the damage.
“If we don’t get some help, we’ll be years behind” in restoring roads, he said, adding the burden would be in the “hundreds of thousands” of dollars.
Road superintendent Stephen Salas said his department has received about 100 calls from residents about damaged roads, and he said that wasn’t a complete number.
“If we travel and find them, we fix them,” Salas said. “And we’re far from done. These roads are just passable.”