ALBUQUERQUE — Festival Flamenco began in Albuquerque on June 9 and will run for nine days with performances and workshops throughout the city. Marisol Encinias, the festival’s executive director, said the goal for this year’s selection of artists was to challenge expectations while having performances that complement one another.
The festival has brought in 12 international dance companies along with one New Mexico company. The importance of the artform in New Mexico established the demand to hold the festival here, Encinias said.
“I understand that flamenco has become something that’s very important to us. … And I’m very interested in continuing to nurture the role of flamenco in our community,” Encinias said.
Opening night performances are from Daniel Doña Compañía de Danza and Israel Galván y Compañía.
Throughout the festival, there will be 114 performers that participate in workshops and performances. Both Galván and Doña said that the chance to work with and meet other artists they are inspired by is a highlight for them.
“To enjoy the work of other artists and to be able to share the stage with Daniel — someone I have respected — is a gift,” Galván said, interpreted by Encinias.