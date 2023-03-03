LORDSBURG — The City Council here was unable to move forward on the 2023 Tejano Fiesta at its regular meeting Feb. 22, despite encouragement to do so from longtime organizer and promoter Robert Gonzalez.
Gonzalez appeared in person before the council, stating that he needs to get started on planning the Labor Day event, including securing bands with contracts.
Lordsburg Mayor Glenda Greene told the council that the 2022 Labor Day event brought in $20,615 in revenue while the city spent $82,640 to put on the two-day event. She added that there had been suggestions that the event be cut back to one day to create a separate event at a different time.
She also explained that the Lodger’s Tax Committee must, by law, hear all requests, including for the Tejano Fiesta, then submit recommendations back to the council for its final approval.
Gonzalez said this has never been the case in the 24 years he has been hosting the event.