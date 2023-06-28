LAS VEGAS — Filmmaking has the potential to create great economic development in the area. This according to several city and county officials, and to this end, a group has formed to help make the community a more inviting place for the film and television industry.
“We have a huge opportunity for economic development with the film industry that can benefit everyone, but it’s a collaborative work in progress,” said San Miguel County Film Liaison Angie Lyster, who also serves as the Las Vegas-San Miguel Chamber of Commerce managing member.
“One of our many goals is to bring film jobs to those in Las Vegas, San Miguel and Mora County that are interested,” Lyster said in an email statement. “(There are) several projects in the works that we feel will benefit individual, business and tourist economies.”
Lyster is a member of the Las Vegas San Miguel Film Commission, a collaborative effort that includes LVSM Chamber of Commerce President Phillip Martinez, San Miguel County Commissioner Harold Garcia, City of Las Vegas Councilor David Romero, City of Las Vegas Film Liaison Chuck Griego, Construction Foreman Leroy “Tusa” Ortega, Location Manager Aubri Martinez and Actor Ben Koldyke.
“We would like to have a local film crew base so that those who love to work in the industry can work where they live and be close to their families,” Lyster said. “The people in this area have close family ties and it is detrimental to their survival to remain close to family.”