The City of Roswell is once again inviting business owners, community service organization representatives, government leaders and all other local residents to take part in a community meeting to learn more about the various events and activities that will be part of this year’s UFO Festival.
A third and final 2023 UFO Festival Community Meeting will take place Thursday, June 8, at 11:30 a.m. at the Roswell Convention Center (912 N. Main St.).
The UFO Festival will take place June 30-July 2. Details about the various events and other offerings of the festival can be found at ufofestival.com.
For more information about the UFO Festival, contact City of Roswell Special Events Coordinator TJ Conyers at 575-315-5183 or ufofestival@roswell-nm.gov.