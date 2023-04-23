Packers chased finished cattle into the evening on April 5 and the result was another rally in cash prices to new record highs.
Cash fed cattle prices traded in the North at $174 to $177 per cwt., eclipsing the previous mark set in November 2014 of $171.38.
Dressed prices reached $275 to $280 per cwt. Both categories are $2 to $6 higher than the previous week.
The South traded at $170 live, which is $3 to $4 higher.
The surge in cash prices reflects the shrinking supply of market-ready cattle and declining weights.
Wholesale beef prices also posted gains for the week.