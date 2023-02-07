SANTA ROSA — Justin Rodgers has been dismissed as Santa Rosa’s fire chief following a State Fire Marshal’s letter placing the city’s fire department on probation for not filing four monthly activity reports.
The letter states the Santa Rosa Fire Department has not reported to the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) for September, October, November and December 2022. State law requires a monthly activity report to the State Fire Marshal showing the fire department’s emergency call responses.
The city has until March 23, the end of the probationary period, to bring its reports to full compliance — something Rodgers said has been done.
“It was showing that the reports were not done,” but they were completed, Rodgers said, “They weren’t transferred in the right format.” The reports are now properly filed, he said.
Rodgers has been the acting fire chief since Anthony Salas was fired from the job in late 2021 by Mayor Nelson Kotiar. Rodgers led the Santa Rosa Fire Department through an extremely active wildfire season last year, including one fire that started along Interstate 40 and quickly spread across the northern outskirts of the city, forcing the evacuation of Cedarville Road residents just north of town.
Rodgers will continue as the city’s EMS director.