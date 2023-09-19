TAOS — It’s been more than two weeks since investigators with the State Fire Marshal came to Taos to collect samples from a fire at the construction site for a planned brick-and-mortar Starbucks, but the investigation has been delayed due to another suspected case of arson, at a Super Walmart in Clovis on Sept. 3.
Speaking with the Taos News on Sept. 11, Taos Fire Chief Eddie Joe Abeyta said the blaze at the Walmart drew away “every investigator” in the state just two days after the investigation into the Taos Starbucks fire opened.
The fire at the Walmart caused extensive damage to the retailer, forcing it to close for several days while police sought a person of interest in the case — 59-year-old Jimmy Guillen of California, who was spotted on surveillance footage in the store with fire-starting equipment, according to a police investigation, and who has since been arrested.
“They had all hands on deck there, and we were hoping to have them back in the office” on the Taos investigation as of Sept. 8), Chief Abeyta said, adding that Taos Police Department is working alongside the State Fire Marshal on the investigation.
The fire at the Starbucks was reported just before midnight Aug. 30 and destroyed a portion of the east-facing facade of the building before firefighters were able to put it out. Graffiti on the window, seemingly expressing opposition to the coffee corporation’s presence in the town of Taos, was found around the time of the fire.