ALAMOGORDO — The Lincoln National Forest has implemented Stage 1 Fire Restrictions effective June 28, 2023, as dry weather and heightened fire danger risk continues.
“These restrictions will help reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires as we enter a time of high fire danger and elevated fire weather conditions,” said Dave Bales, Lincoln National Forest Fire Staff Officer. “Criteria such as current and extended weather reports, fuel moistures, fire activity, and available firefighting resources are all a part of the decision making process.”
The following are prohibited under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:
— Igniting, building maintaining, attending, or using a campfire or stove fire, including charcoal grills and briquettes, with the exception of Forest-Service provided fire structures (i.e., metal ring or permanent on-site grill) within developed campgrounds and day-use areas. Propane grills, stoves, and lanterns with an on/off switch are still permitted.
— Smoking, with the exception of within a closed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.
— Fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices are always prohibited on National Forests.
Violators of these restrictions are subject to fines and/or imprisonment.
“We appreciate the public’s help in working with us to make sure that our forest, firefighters, and neighboring communities stay safe,” Bales said.