SILVER CITY — Area fire chiefs met with contractors Feb. 28 behind this town’s 32nd Street fire station to go over repairs that will make the old fire tower fit to re-enter service for the first time since 2012.
The three-story structure has a wooden façade mounted on the front of a metal walk-up tower, with windows in front and stairs winding up the center. It was built in 1999 by the fi refighters themselves.
“This was just homemade by the Fire Department 25 years ago,” said Silver City Fire Chief Milo Lambert. “That’s not legal in today’s world.”
The tower’s rehabilitation will cost an estimated $67,000, and include replacing a good deal of rotted and broken lumber, securing crossties and adding a second board at the top of the first flight of stairs to bring it up to code. According to contractor Nick Chavez of Chavez Construction, the work will take about two weeks, beginning April 3.
“Hopefully by the end of April, we’ll be done, cleaned and out of here,” Chavez said. “Probably sooner.”
According to Public Information Offi cer Jennifer Olson, the project is fully supported through donations through the nonprofit group Friends of the Fire and Rescue Volunteers, which was established by members of the Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. The tower will be used by all area fire and rescue departments.