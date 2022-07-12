By Marc Levesque
SILVER CITY — We’re all hoping for a robust monsoon season given how dry it’s been this spring and to help suppress the major fire nearby. For outdoor enthusiasts, the monsoon also usually brings lower temperatures, but it does come with two major hazards — lightning and flash floods.
Of the two, lightning is the lesser danger. Over the last several decades, the U.S. has annually averaged 41 lightning fatalities. Only about 10 percent of people who are struck by lightning are killed, leaving the remaining 90 percent with various degrees of disability. High peaks are where hikers and climbers are often struck, so the best preventive measure is to obtain a reliable weather forecast before heading out and avoid the high peaks when thunderstorms are predicted.
The more serious threat is flash flooding, with 88 deaths annually in the U.S. Most flash floods are caused by slow-moving thunderstorms, or a chain of thunderstorms that move over the same area. Flash floods generally occur within a short time after a rain event, generally six hours or less.
Most people underestimate the force and power of water. Why is water so powerful? It’s about weight and momentum. Water is dense, some 800 times denser than air, and a cubic foot of water weighs 62 pounds.
The momentum of water equals its weight times its velocity measured in cubic feet per second.
Water moving at 9 cubic feet per second, or 6 miles per hour — a common speed for flash floods — can move rocks weighing almost 100 pounds. Each cubic foot of water passing a point in a river or stream at that speed has a momentum of 562 pound feet per second.
That’s why just 6 inches of water will easily knock people off their feet, and 1 to 2 feet of water will wash away a vehicle.
It’s imperative to always check water flow and depth before trying to cross a river on foot or attempting to enter a flooded roadway in a vehicle. Furthermore, floodwaters are never just pure water; they carry sediment and debris. Tumbling rocks and floating logs create an often-invisible hazard. When in doubt, heed the advice from the National Weather Service: “Turn around, don’t drown.”
Marc Levesque is an area commander with New Mexico State Police Search and Rescue and the author of "Gila Lost and Found: Search and Rescue in New Mexico."