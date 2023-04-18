ARTESIA – The Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 12 for the opening of a new dormitory at the FLETC-Artesia Training Delivery Point (TDP).
FLETC Director Thomas J. Walters officiated the ceremony. In his remarks, Walters stated that “the dormitory is a state-of-the art facility utilizing the latest innovative technology in construction, energy conservation and information technology. It will provide FLETC a greater capacity to train America’s future law enforcement officers.”
The new dorm contains 121 rooms and provides an additional 242 bed spaces for FLETC-Artesia. FLETC received funding for the project in fiscal year 2021 and awarded the contract in February 2021 to Whiting-Turner, which utilized a unique modular design construction methodology.
Construction began in August 2021, with the project concluding in March of this year.
Through strategic partnerships, FLETC prepares federal law enforcement to safeguard the American people, property and institutions.